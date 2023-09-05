Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 979 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

