Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.65. 217,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.98. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

