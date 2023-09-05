Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $145,000 Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 54,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $858.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $143.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.20 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

