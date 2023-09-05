Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $220,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.08. 232,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,849. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

