5,397 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 82,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,186. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.39%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

