Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Textron by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,395 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 27,681.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after purchasing an additional 992,091 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $64,467,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textron by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after buying an additional 824,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after buying an additional 724,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. 56,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,647. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

