Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Position Increased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 6.5 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 1,893,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.