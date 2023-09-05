Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,407,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,359,000 after purchasing an additional 499,882 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 170,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,385,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,522,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 184,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.7 %

WBD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 6,137,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,186,133. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.