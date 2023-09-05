Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 672 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 54.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 96.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 71,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,835.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $11.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 454,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

