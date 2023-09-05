Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Quanta Services worth $211,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.4 %

PWR stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 105,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

