Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $189,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 409,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,859,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 197,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,155. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

