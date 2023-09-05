Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 169.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

