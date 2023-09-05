Franklin Resources Inc. Has $187.98 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,750 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Alcoa worth $187,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,592,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,939,000.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. 887,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.90%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

