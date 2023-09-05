Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $114.31 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $114.31 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,724.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00243724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00748095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00542788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00059179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00117653 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,713,292,136 coins and its circulating supply is 42,089,971,876 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

