FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,428 shares of company stock worth $5,551,521. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $89.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.