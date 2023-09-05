18,041 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,465,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $1,863,982. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.