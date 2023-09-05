Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Uniti Group has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
Uniti Group Stock Performance
Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Uniti Group has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Uniti Group
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uniti Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NIO Is The Deep Value Play Nobody Wants To Talk About
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- This is a Golden Time to Buy Beaten Down Oil Stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Emerging Market Stocks To Cushion FED Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.