Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Uniti Group has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Uniti Group has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,731 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,073,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

