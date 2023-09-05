AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

AAON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAON to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

AAON opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AAON has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.83.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,528.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

