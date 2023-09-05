Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Uniti Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,858,000 after buying an additional 384,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,088,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 456,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

