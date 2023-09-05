Swipe Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $142.92 million and $5.31 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 576,657,901 coins and its circulating supply is 576,652,868 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

