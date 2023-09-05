Axie Infinity Price Down 4.1% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00017573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $637.06 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,751.06 or 1.00046343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92445415 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49685446 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $13,486,999.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.