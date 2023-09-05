FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 767.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

