ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $13.00. The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 50210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,491.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock worth $279,500 over the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.76.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

