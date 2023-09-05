HRT Financial LP Buys 82,493 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,493 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.21% of Navient worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

