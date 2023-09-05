The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $219,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 156,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.26%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

