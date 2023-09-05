Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

