AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,147,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of AerCap worth $233,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 1.8 %

AerCap stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.