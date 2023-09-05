QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,772,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 126,504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $226,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.24. 2,148,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,697. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

