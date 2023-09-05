Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,370,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $353.03. 76,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,519. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

