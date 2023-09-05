Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.12, but opened at $28.20. Acelyrin shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 67,817 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.23). Equities analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

