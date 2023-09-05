Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,135 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.95% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $237,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

