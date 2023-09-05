Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 548,162 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of First Horizon worth $219,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,279,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 263,776 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 165.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,342,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 837,406 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 109.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 66.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 198,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 79,246 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 324,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364,438. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

