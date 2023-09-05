Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 198,259 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Eaton worth $303,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.06. 211,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,899. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $233.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.