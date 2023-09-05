Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 524,563 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of Seagen worth $245,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.07. The company had a trading volume of 296,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average is $194.55. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $210.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $833,882.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,132,622.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

