Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 79,089 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $265,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.76. 16,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,455. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.81.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

