Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.17% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $270,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 121,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

