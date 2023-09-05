Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,671 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,671 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $284,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Republic Services by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.54. 80,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,710. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.14.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

