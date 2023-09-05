Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 135,223 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Lear worth $261,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,849,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,115,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,744. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

