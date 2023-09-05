Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.39% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $277,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 142,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,170. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

