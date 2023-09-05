Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $383,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 106,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,196. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.06.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $32,540.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,466.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $32,540.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,466.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $245,831.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,086.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,020 shares of company stock worth $949,419. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

