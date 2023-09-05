Franklin Resources Inc. Has $286.44 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Illinois Tool Works worth $286,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.27.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.0 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,940. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.