Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $400,000 Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 701,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 934,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 177,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 251,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

