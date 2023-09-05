Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 425.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.12% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 54,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,656. The firm has a market cap of $379.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

