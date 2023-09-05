Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $298,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COF traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 193,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

