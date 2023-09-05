Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $257,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,409,480. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

