Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 17,271 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 303.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $115.39. 3,611,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,887,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $461.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.