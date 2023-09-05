Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $411,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $188.37. 60,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

