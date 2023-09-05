Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 5,066 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.10% of NVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,185. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

