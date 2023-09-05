Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 6,678 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.60. 627,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,171. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

