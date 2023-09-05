Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 138,429 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 301.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $487.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $210.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.